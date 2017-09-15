Excoriate the Left for the ‘Trump White Supremacy’ Lie

Plus one article on Google Plus

President Donald J. Trump’s left-wing enemies hurl baseless garbage at him, and hope it sticks. Their latest salvo of refuse claims that Trump has weaponized his whiteness.

While peddling What Happened, her new finger-pointing tome on why she lost the White House to Trump, Hillary Clinton told CBS News’ Jane Pauley on Sunday that his inaugural address was “a cry from the white-nationalist gut.”

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” ESPN anchor Jemele Hill announced Monday, via Twitter. “His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”

Fordham University professor Mark Naison denounced Trump’s supporters as Caucasian bigots. As Naison told CNN: “We are a country with a few million passionate white supremacists — and tens of millions of white supremacists by default.”

If President Trump is a white supremacist, he’s a pretty bad one. He repeatedly says and does things that must aggravate true white supremacists.

Consider Trump’s inaugural address, which made Hillary’s skin crawl.

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” Trump said. “It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.”

How many Klansmen think such things as they set crosses ablaze?

Last fall, Trump did what every Republican should do: openly and repeatedly ask black Americans for their votes. He campaigned at black churches in Detroit and Flint, Michigan. He strongly advocated educational choice at a largely black charter school in Cleveland. He proudly waved a “Blacks for Trump” placard at an October 19 Florida rally, less than three weeks before the election. If Trump’s campaign strategy were “white supremacy. Period,” these actions must have disgusted his supposed base of deplorable Caucasian bigots.

The ‘Donald Trump = David Duke’ narrative is a bright, shining, left-wing lie.

Trump’s overtures to blacks worked. He won 8 percent of the black vote, according to Election Day exit polls. Though not a huge number, it’s one-third more than Mitt Romney’s 6 percent in 2012. Trump scored 13 percent of black men. Given the closeness of last year’s vote, Hillary Clinton should add blacks to the mile-long list of people she blames for her Olympic-grade political belly flop.

Trump took 28 percent of Hispanic voters, including 32 percent of Hispanic men. He also secured a smaller share of white ballots in 2016 (57 percent) than Romney did in 2012 (59 percent). Thus, Trump’s winning coalition was more diverse than Romney’s.

As president, Trump still behaves anomalously for an alleged white supremacist.

Trump’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2018 would increase federal school-choice expenditures by $1.4 billion. These taxpayer funds mainly would benefit black and Hispanic students on inner-city campuses, rather than suburban white kids.

Trump met in May with the presidents of several dozen historically black colleges and universities. He also launched a White House office to fortify these institutions. Skinheads surely skinned up their noses.

Trump recently flew to Texas to comfort victims of Hurricane Harvey. While visiting a Houston storm shelter, he played with and kissed black children and posed for photos with their parents, no doubt enraging his so-called white political base.

Meanwhile, white supremacists are not terribly fond of Jews. Trump missed that memo, too.

His daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism, the faith of her husband, Jared Kushner. Rather than disown them, Trump counts these two among his closest aides. The president’s inner circle includes policy chief Stephen Miller, top economic adviser Gary Cohn, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — all Jewish.

President Trump last May prayed at Jerusalem’s Western Wall — Judaism’s holiest site — while wearing a yarmulke, no less. From sea to shining sea, neo-Nazis must have fainted.

The “Donald Trump = David Duke” narrative is a bright, shining, left-wing lie. It’s designed to make Trump radioactive, sandbag his agenda, and terrify black voters so they’ll stampede the polls and save the Democrats’ bacon in November 2018. The Left deserves universal scorn for deploying such political plutonium.

— Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online.