Australian Retail Giant Removes Mention of Christmas from Christmas Trees

Big W, an Australian retail giant, has completely scrubbed any mention of the word “Christmas” from all the Christmas trees in its stores.
According to the Daily Telegraph, the chain’s Christmas tree is now called a “Grand Pine Tree,” and its white Christmas tree is now called a “White Forest Tree” — despite the fact that they are covered in ornaments and surrounded by lights, and “Christmas tree” and “white Christmas tree” are clearly the words that correctly describe them.
See, language is a useful thing. The entire purpose of having words and phrases is that we can use them to accurately and quickly communicate with each other. For example: A “pine tree that is covered in lights and ornaments that people put up in their homes in the wintertime” is simply called a “Christmas tree.” Seriously — if I were having a conversation with someone, and I said, “a pine tree that is covered in ornaments and lights that people put up in their homes in the wintertime,” the other person would say, “um, you mean a Christmas tree?” and look at me like I must be high.
No one is going shopping for one of these trees for any reason except to celebrate Christmas (whether in a religious way or in more of a cultural, secular way) so let’s just call them what they’re called.
The dumbest thing about all of this, though, is probably the fact that they’re even selling Christmas stuff at this time of year. It’s not even October yet; I walked to work without a jacket; there’s a high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit in Sydney, Australia, today (I Googled it), and the folks at Big W need to slow down and reevaluate their lives on so many levels.
— Katherine Timpf is a reporter for National Review Online.