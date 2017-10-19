No to Alexander-Murray

Senators Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D., Wash.) have crafted a health-care deal that demonstrates why alleged fixes to Obamacare traveling under the banner of bipartisanship are such a non-starter.
The deal is a response to President Trump’s recent executive actions. One of these ended “cost-sharing reduction” payments to health insurers, which covered the cost of insurer discounts to lower-income consumers in the health-care marketplace. Congress never actually appropriated the funds for the payments, and the executive branch had been illegally sending insurers the money until Trump rightly decided to stop.
In other words, the Alexander-Murray deal is a solution to an overblown problem. The deal is being sold as a short-term fix, appropriating funds through 2019. But in all likelihood it would wind up being permanent, like most government spending, with Congress simply renewing it when its time runs out.
In exchange for appropriating the Obamacare funds, Republican would get . . . nothing much. No Hyde Amendment–type protections are included on the CSR subsidies, for instance, meaning the funds could go to insurance plans that cover abortions.
A deal that funded cost-sharing-reduction payments might be worth having if it allowed states to waive the individual mandate and secured meaningful deregulation of Obamacare. Alexander-Murray does neither, and it’s unlikely that Democrats, increasingly the party of single payer, would agree to any substantial reforms.
With President Trump opposed after foolishly encouraging Lamar Alexander to go down this road and Speaker Paul Ryan and other key Republicans against it, the agreement doesn’t seem likely to do go anywhere. Republicans should continue to focus on their energies on finding any reforms that can get 51 votes in the Senate and not fall into the trap of propping up the law they have, rightly, pledged to repeal.