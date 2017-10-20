Did Atomic Graft Help the Kremlin Capture 20 Percent of U.S. Uranium?

The charges are explosive — let’s hope not literally.

‘The FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States,” The Hill’s John Solomon and Alison Spann report. They add that an eyewitness, with corroborating documents, indicates that, starting in 2009, “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow.”

Even after this skullduggery was discovered, the federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States — on which Hillary sat — decided that Rosatom, the Russian government’s atomic-energy company, could capture 20 percent of America’s uranium supply, by purchasing a mining company called Uranium One. Rosatom announced its acquisition plans on June 8, 2010. While Hillary weighed this deal, Bill scored $500,000 for his address that June 29 to Renaissance Capital, a Kremlin-tied bank that endorsed Rosatom’s move. Before, during, and after CFIUS’s deliberations, nine Uranium One investors gave the Clinton Foundation some $145 million. Ultimately, CFIUS approved the Kremlin’s transaction, on October 23, 2010.

Moscow’s funny money spanned continents, according to Circa.com’s Sara Carter. As she reported:

The bribery schemes included delivering thousands of dollars in yellow envelopes, laundering tens of thousands of dollars in briefcases or wiring thousands of dollars through shell companies through the Seychelles Islands, Latvia, Cyprus, and Switzerland, to name a few.

Even worse, despite lacking an export license, Uranium One reportedly shipped uranium out of America. Destination: Unknown.

Remember: Uranium is a main ingredient in atomic bombs. Why would the Obama-Clinton administration let Russia have even a firecracker’s worth of American uranium? This is the $145 million question.

“I was unaware of this criminal probe concerning bribery,” says Peter Schweizer, who first uncovered Uranium One in Clinton Cash, his best-seller on America’s most powerful crime family.

Also unaware of the FBI’s Russian-bribery inquiry: Capitol Hill. Team Obama evidently kept Congress ignorant of Moscow’s atomic graft until five years after the Uranium One deal. More stunning, when the American businessman who cooperated with this investigation tried to file a lawsuit that might have exposed his findings, the feds made him clam up.

At long last, the Senate Judiciary Committee is probing this. The GOP Congress finally may hold a hearing on Uranium One.

“The Obama Justice Department threatened him with loss of freedom,” attorney Victoria Toensing said of “Confidential Source 1,” as the FBI dubbed her client. “They said they would bring a criminal case against him for violating an NDA,” or non-disclosure agreement. Toensing also said her client “is not only afraid of the Russian people, but he is afraid of the US government because of the threats the Obama administration made against him.” Toensing told Fox News that her client has “specific information about contributions and bribes to various entities and people in the United States.”

At long last, the Senate Judiciary Committee is probing this. The GOP Congress finally may hold a hearing on Uranium One. According to Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (R., Iowa), “very serious questions remain about the basis for the finding that this transaction did not threaten to impair US national security.” Grassley sounds eager to hear from Confidential Source 1. “Witnesses who want to talk to Congress should not be gagged and threatened with prosecution for talking,” Grassley stated. “If that has happened, senior DOJ leadership needs to fix it and release the witness from the gag order.” It is baffling why this witness has not been singing for months under Attorney General Jeff Sessions — a member of the Trump administration, not the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, despite this situation’s spy-novel-like corruption, collusion, and cover-up, major news outlets snore right through it.

President Donald J. Trump is losing sleep — literally — over this affair’s limited news coverage. As he stated via Twitter at 4:19 a.m. on Thursday: “Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!”

The Media Research Center concurs.

“Since The Hill story broke on Tuesday morning ([and lasted] through the Thursday morning shows), the broadcast networks haven’t said a word about this matter, despite its coming up at Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing (which was covered live on CNN and MSNBC as well as Fox News Channel),” MRC research director Rich Noyes told me. “Since Peter Schweizer’s Clinton Cash first revealed this scandal in early 2015, the broadcast networks have spent only 3 minutes, 1 second on the uranium story.”

“How is it that this demands the attention of the Senate Judiciary Committee but not the press?” MRC president L. Brent Bozell wonders. “The media’s silence speaks volumes. Clearly they are only interested in stories about potential wrongdoing with the Kremlin if it can be used against President Trump. The President was right to call them out today. Their bias is on full display.”

Bribes, kickbacks, gag orders, blackmail, Russians, uranium. What more do the broadcast networks need before they find this mushrooming story worthy of some air time?

— Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with National Review Online.