2013—Rosemary Barkett’s 34-year Reign of Error in the American judiciary—first in Florida’s lower courts, then as a state supreme court justice (and chief justice), and finally as a federal appellate judge—comes to an end, as she retires from the Eleventh Circuit and accepts a position as an arbitrator on the Iran-United States Claims Tribunal in The Hague. How much damage Barkett can inflict in her new position is unclear, as the dysfunctional Tribunal has jurisdiction only over claims filed more than three decades earlier.