Scalia Speaks—An Overview

It’s barely two weeks now until the October 3 publication date of Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived—the book of Justice Scalia’s speeches that I’ve co-edited with his son Christopher—so I figure that I’ll do some more blog posts about the book (which you should pre-order now).

Scalia Speaks presents nearly fifty of Justice Scalia’s speeches, only some five or so of which have ever been made public before. The speeches are organized under six topics: on the American people and ethnicity; on living and learning; on faith; on law; on virtue and the public good; and on heroes and friends. They are full of Justice Scalia’s characteristic wisdom, clarity, and humor.

The breadth of the topics should convey that this is a collection designed for a general audience. Even the law speeches, which account for over a third of the book, have been selected from among the much larger pool of speeches on legal issues precisely because they are readily accessible to the intelligent non-lawyer.

The speeches vary in length. Most are shorter than ten pages, and the longest (on dissents) is only twenty pages.

Justice Ginsburg has kindly provided a beautiful introduction. Fittingly, one of the speeches is Justice Scalia’s playful and admiring tribute to her at a 1990 roast in celebration of her tenth anniversary on the D.C. Circuit.

Chris Scalia has penned a poignant introduction replete with his own reminiscences of his father.

I assure you: You will love this book, and your reaction to it will be even more enthusiastic than my Justice Scalia bobblehead’s:

