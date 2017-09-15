Scalia Speaks—Faith and Judging

As I’ve worked on co-editing Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived (publication date October 3—pre-order now), I’ve repeatedly been struck by how timeless and ever-pertinent so many of Justice Scalia’s insights and observations are.

One current example: Justice Scalia’s 1992 speech that we’ve put under the title “Faith and Judging” cogently presents his view of the Catholic’s vocation as a judge—broadly the same view that I understand Seventh Circuit nominee (and former Scalia clerk) Amy Coney Barrett to have articulated. Here’s the starting point of analysis: “How one’s faith affects the practice of one’s vocation depends primarily upon what one’s vocation is.” If you read on, you’ll also find out what a Catholic hamburger is.

Relatedly: Scalia’s speech on “Church and State” sets forth his understanding of the “proper Christian attitude toward lawful civil authority”—an attitude that ought to be displayed not just by citizens but also by those charged with exercising portions of that authority. And his law-school graduation speech on “The Legal Profession” likewise emphasizes that the “kingdom of Caesar” must be separate from the “kingdom of God.”