Inaugural Event for Scalia Speaks at Scalia Law School

I’m delighted to report that the inaugural book event for Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived, the new book of great Justice Scalia speeches that I’ve co-edited (overview here), will take place on publication day, Tuesday, October 3, at—where better?—Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Virginia.

Scalia law dean Henry Butler is kindly hosting the event and will take part in a panel discussion with my co-editor Christopher J. Scalia, Scalia law professor Helen Alvaré, and me. The panel discussion runs from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and will be followed by a reception and book signing. And, yes, books will be available for purchase. More info on the law school’s calendar of events.