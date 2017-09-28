White House Announces Fifth Circuit Nominees

According to reports, today brings the announcement of another stellar group of judicial nominees, including four outstanding nominees to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The President has now nominated a total of eighteen circuit court judges, three of whom have been confirmed to date. (Ralph Erickson, nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, is scheduled for a floor vote today.)

Fifth Circuit: Don Willett

Fifth Circuit: Jim Ho

Fifth Circuit: Kyle Duncan

Fifth Circuit: Kurt Engehardt