In Strong Support of Kyle Duncan for the Fifth Circuit

As reported in various news outlets this afternoon, I want to commend President Trump for choosing a fantastic slate of nominees for the Fifth Circuit, in particular Kyle Duncan, a brilliant appellate lawyer and Louisiana native nominated to that state’s seat.

Kyle served four years as Louisiana’s first Solicitor General, performing so well that he has since been called back to represent the state repeatedly as special counsel. He also has extensive experience throughout the Fifth Circuit: before returning home to become Solicitor General, he worked in the Texas Solicitor General’s office and as a professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law. That has given him the chance not only to practice before the court to which he has been nominated, but also before the Louisiana and Texas Supreme Courts – not to mention having argued twice before the U.S. Supreme Court. The president has found someone with deep Louisiana roots, an intimate knowledge of the Fifth Circuit, and a national reputation for excellence.

I have watched Kyle successfully handle high stakes litigation in courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, and he is a superstar who can translate sophisticated arguments for the general public. His knack for thoughtful and incisive legal analysis will serve him well on the Fifth Circuit, as will his humility and integrity. Kyle is the complete package. On a personal level, I am proud to call Kyle a friend. I eagerly anticipate his confirmation.