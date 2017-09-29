Nominations Update

With the return of Congress and the march into fall, the number of federal judicial vacancies continues to grow. As does the number of nominations from the White House: since Congress has returned from summer recess, the President has nominated an additional 22 individuals to the federal bench. Yet, the Senate has only confirmed six judicial nominees, a pathetic average of one nominee per month since President Trump’s first nominees were announced. Here is a status update on President’s judicial nominees.
Total current and known future vacancies: 166
- Courts of Appeals: 27
- District/Specialty Court*: 139
Pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 54
- Courts of Appeals: 14
- District/Specialty Courts: 40
*Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court
Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes (Reported by Senate Judiciary Committee)
- Courts of Appeals: 0
- District/Specialty Courts: 4
Nominees Confirmed by the Senate
- Courts of Appeals: 4
- District/Specialty Courts: 2