Judge Erickson Confirmed Over Lone Dissent

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate confirmed district court judge Ralph Erickson to an open seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Judge Erickson is the fourth of President Trump’s nominees to the federal courts of appeals to be confirmed. Unlike with Trump’s prior appellate appointments, there was little opposition to Erickson. The vote was 95-1. Who was the lone vote against him? Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).