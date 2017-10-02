Scalia Speaks Notes

Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived—the collection of Justice Scalia’s speeches that I’ve co-edited—will be released tomorrow.

Yesterday CBS Sunday Morning had a segment related to the book that featured Justice Ginsburg (who wrote the foreword), Mrs. Scalia, and my co-editor Christopher Scalia. Not long thereafter, the book rose as high as #118 on Amazon’s list of over one million books, and it’s now the #1 Best Seller in the category “United States Judicial Branch.”

To be more precise, the hardcover is #1. Numbers 2 and 3 are Scalia Speaks audio edition and Scalia Speaks Kindle edition.

On NPR, Nina Totenberg has an engaging review of the book (with radio segment to follow one of these days). This observation of hers is right on: “Justice Scalia was a very theatrical presence, and, in most of the speeches in the book, those who knew him will quite literally hear his voice in their heads.”

The inaugural event for Scalia Speaks will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at Antonin Scalia Law School.