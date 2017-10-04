Justice Ginsburg’s Foreword to Scalia Speaks

Justice Ginsburg has written a beautiful foreword to Scalia Speaks. You’ll have to get the book to enjoy her foreword in full. But here is her closing paragraph:

This collection of speeches and writings captures the mind, heart, and faith of a Justice who has left an indelible stamp on the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence and on the teaching and practice of law. The work of his fine hand will both inspire and challenge legions of judges and advocates. If our friendship encourages others to appreciate that some very good people have ideas with which we disagree, and that, despite differences, people of goodwill can pull together for the well-being of the institutions we serve and our country, I will be overjoyed, as I am confident Justice Scalia would be.