Upcoming D.C. Events for Scalia Speaks

Next Tuesday, my co-editor Chris Scalia and I will take part in a noontime Hoover Institution event titled “Scalia Speaks: Collecting the Wit and Wisdom of Justice Antonin Scalia.” Hoover Institution scholar Adam White, author of this very thoughtful and favorable review of Scalia Speaks, will lead the discussion. And there’s also this plum: “A limited supply of complimentary copies of Scalia Speaks will be available at the event.” More info here.

At 4:00 on Tuesday afternoon, I’ll be at Catholic University law school to discuss the book with law school dean Daniel Attridge and law professor Mark Rienzi. Justice Scalia had a special fondness (combined with high expectations) for Catholic University—it was the venue for two very interesting speeches in Scalia Speaks—so I especially welcome the opportunity. More info here.