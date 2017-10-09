Richmond and William & Mary Events on Scalia Speaks

This Wednesday evening at 6:00, I’ll be at the University of Richmond law school to discuss Scalia Speaks. The event is jointly sponsored by the law school’s Law Library and its Federalist Society chapter as well as by the St. Thomas More Society of Richmond. Richmond law professor (and fellow member of the Scalia law family) Kevin C. Walsh will also take part.

On Thursday, I’ll be at William & Mary law school for a lunchtime discussion of Scalia Speaks. This event is jointly sponsored by the law school’s Institute of Bill of Rights Law and its Federalist Society chapter. Also kindly taking part will be W&M law professors Neil C. Devins, director of the Institute of Bill of Rights Law, and Alan J. Meese, a former Scalia clerk.