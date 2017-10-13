Scalia Speaks Hits NYT Best Sellers List

I’m delighted to report that after its first week of sales Scalia Speaks (which I co-edited) is already a “Best Seller”: #15 on the New York Times Best Sellers list for hardcover nonfiction.

While I’m at it, I’ll highlight some more rave reviews (on top of previous ones I’ve highlighted):

In the new (Oct. 30) issue of National Review, James Rosen praises Scalia Speaks as “engrossing and invaluable, a treasure for lawyers and non-lawyers alike, a milestone in the literature of this profoundly influential American and in the annals of the Supreme Court.”

In her nationally syndicated column, my Ethics and Public Policy Center colleague Mona Charen finds “many reasons to rejoice at [this] new collection of Scalia’s speeches”: his “vivid prose,” his “characteristic drollery,” “an almost intimate picture of one of the giants of our age.” Further:

There is much to learn in these speeches about the Constitution, Western civilization, the intersection of faith and public policy, American history and, of course, the law. But the thread that connects all is Scalia’s bone-deep appreciation for the primacy of character.

Scalia Speaks is available everywhere, including at Costco. Buy it now, for yourself and for your family and friends. You’ll be very glad that you did.