UVA Law Event on Scalia Speaks

Next Tuesday, October 17, at 11:30, I’ll be at the University of Virginia law school to discuss Scalia Speaks, the bestselling collection of Justice Scalia’s speeches that I’ve co-edited. I’m very pleased that UVA law professors (and fellow former Scalia clerks) John Duffy and Aditya Bamzai will also take part.

The event, which is jointly sponsored by the law school’s Federalist Society chapter and by its St. Thomas More Society, will take place in Caplin Pavilion and will include a free lunch. And, yes, copies of Scalia Speaks will be available for purchase.