Alan Dershowitz’s NYT Review: Scalia Speaks Is ‘Marvelous’

I’m delighted by retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz’s glowing praise for Scalia Speaks in his book review in next Sunday’s New York Times. Dershowitz “loved arguing” with Scalia, and his review continues the argument. It also includes passages like these (emphasis added):

Reading “Scalia Speaks” — the marvelous collection of his speeches, lovingly compiled by his son and a former law clerk — brought Nino back to life for me . His words, even when read, are provocations to argue, disagree and think. They cannot be read passively. They cry out for dialogue. They demand answers — or surrender.…