Playing catch-up from my week away, let me highlight this excellent review of Scalia Speaks by SCOTUSblog’s book reviewer, law professor Ronald Collins. As Collins puts it succinctly, “If you would know Scalia the man, read Scalia Speaks.”

Collins provides a fine overview of the book, which he hails as “a skillfully selected and well-stitched anthology” that “offers a unique and useful addition to the Scalia section of the library.”