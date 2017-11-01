Judge William Pryor: Scalia Speaks Is ‘Indispensable’

While I was abroad last week, Eleventh Circuit judge William Pryor published a great review of Scalia Speaks. Here are his first two paragraphs:

For those who will forever celebrate the life and career of the late Justice Antonin Scalia or for those who simply want to learn more about this giant of American law, one of Justice Scalia’s sons, Christopher, and one of his former law clerks, Edward Whelan, have teamed up to publish an indispensable collection of the late justice’s best speeches, “Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived.” This collection puts on full display Justice Scalia’s skilled writing, his quick wit and his uncommon wisdom on a wide range of topics — from law to turkey hunting, from education to religious faith, from American values to American heroes, and from virtue to the public good.



Although “Scalia Speaks” will especially appeal to judges and lawyers, a general readership will find these speeches, many never before published, to a variety of audiences — whether at college or high school commencements or on St. Patrick’s Day in New York City or at the Days of Remembrance for victims of the Holocaust at the Capitol — to be accessible, edifying and entertaining.