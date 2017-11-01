Yale Events

This Friday, November 3, I will be at Yale to take part in two events.

At noon, I’ll be discussing Scalia Speaks at Yale law school. Eleventh Circuit judge William Pryor, who has penned a generous review of the book, will also take part. The event is sponsored by the law school’s Federalist Society chapter.

Later that afternoon, I’ll be on a panel at the annual conference of the William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale. This year’s conference addresses “The Constitution and the Courts: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Future of Freedom.” My panel is titled “Judicial Confirmations and Interpreting the Constitution: Borking, Activism, and Originalism.” My fellow panelists are law professors Randy Barnett and Jonathan Turley, with law professor E. Donald Elliott as moderator. The full conference schedule, which features a great line-up, is here.