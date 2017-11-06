More Scalia Speaks Reviews

I’m having trouble keeping up with all of the wonderful reviews of Scalia Speaks. All credit goes to Justice Scalia.

In a big spread in Sunday’s Washington Post, law professor, and former Scalia clerk, Steven G. Calabresi hails the book as “a treasure that captures Justice Antonin Scalia’s brilliance, wit, faith, humility and wide range of knowledge” and as a “magnificent volume that should be on the bookshelf of every educated American.”

Alan Dershowitz’s beautiful review, which was available online early last week, appeared in print in the Sunday New York Times. So that means that glowing print reviews of Scalia Speaks were published in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post within four days of each other, with the only area of disagreement being whether the most apt adjective for Justice Scalia’s speeches is “marvelous” (NYT and WSJ) or “magnificent” (WaPo).

On Public Discourse on Friday, Matt Franck has a rich and insightful review titled “Antonin Scalia, Republican Schoolmaster.” Matt calls Scalia Speaks “a feast of many courses.” He praises each speech as “a polished gem of its particular genre, with wit, insight, and sentiment shaped exactly right for the audience and the occasion,” and observes that “[l]ove of country and love of the Constitution—a simple and pure patriotism matched with a sophisticated historical sensibility—run through these speeches from end to end.”

Plus, James Rosen’s NR review is now available online. Rosen describes Scalia Speaks as “engrossing and invaluable, a treasure for lawyers and non-lawyers alike, a milestone in the literature of this profoundly influential American and in the annals of the Supreme Court.”

As I’m writing this, Scalia Speaks is #53 on Amazon’s million-plus list of books, is an Amazon #1 Best Seller in at least three categories, and has unanimous five-star ratings from customer reviews. Plus, it’s available at a 37% discount off retail—less than $19.

So if you haven’t done so already, treat yourself and your family and friends to Scalia Speaks.