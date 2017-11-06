Judicial Nominations Update

Plus one article on Google Plus

by November 6, 2017 11:31 AM

Last week was a big week on the judicial nominations front with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following through on his promise to prioritize the confirmation of judicial nominees. Five judicial nominees were confirmed in four days, including all four circuit court judges pending on the Senate Floor (Amy Coney Barrett, Joan Larsen, Allison Eid, and Stephanos Bibas). This brings the total number of judicial nominees confirmed this year to 13 including Justice Gorsuch.

Here is this week’s update on federal judicial nominations.

Number of total current and known future vacancies: 161

Courts of Appeals: 23

District/Specialty Court*: 138

Number of pending nominees for current and known future vacancies: 49

Courts of Appeals: 10

District/Specialty Courts: 39

*Includes the Court of Federal Claims and the International Trade Court

Nominees Awaiting Floor Votes

Courts of Appeals: 0

District/Specialty Courts: 16

Nominees Confirmed by the Senate

Supreme Court: 1

Courts of Appeals: 8

District/Specialty Courts: 4