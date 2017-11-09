Scalia Speaks Events Next Week in Minnesota and D.C.

Plus one article on Google Plus

I have a slew of events on Scalia Speaks next week, including:

On Tuesday, November 14, I’ll be in Minneapolis for a lunchtime event sponsored by the University of St. Thomas law school chapter of the Federalist Society. UST law professor (and not-frequent-enough Bench Memos blogger—hint, hint) Mike Paulsen will join me in the discussion.

At 5:30 that evening, the Minnesota lawyers chapter of the Federalist Society will host me. (I’ll add in more info here when I learn it.)

On Wednesday, November 15, my co-editor Christopher Scalia and I will discuss the book in a 6:00 event at the Catholic Information Center in D.C.

Chris and I will have booksigning tables next Friday at the Federalist Society’s national lawyers convention.

And on Saturday, at 4:30 p.m., we will take part in the final session of the Federalist Society’s convention, a panel discussion with three other former Scalia clerks: Sixth Circuit judge Jeffrey S. Sutton, NYU law professor Rachel Barkow, and a special surprise, yet-to-be-announced panelist. A booksigning will follow that panel.