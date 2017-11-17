Who is Justice Britt Grant?

Plus one article on Google Plus

Justice Britt Grant is one of President Trump’s potential nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Age: 39 (approximate)

Current Position: Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia (Atlanta, GA)

Education:

B.A. Wake Forest University (2000); summa cum laude; Honor Scholar

J.D., Stanford Law School (2007); with distinction; President, Stanford Federalist Society; Co-Founder and Co-President, Stanford National Security and the Law Society; Managing Editor, Stanford Journal of International Law.

Judicial Clerkships: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit (2007-2008)

Experience:

2001-2004: Domestic Policy Council, USA Freedom Corps, and Office of Cabinet Affairs, The White House (Washington, D.C.)

2008-2012: Associate, Kirkland & Ellis LLP (Washington, D.C.)

2012-2014: Counsel for Legal Policy, State of George Office of the Attorney General (Atlanta, GA)

2015-2017: Solicitor General, State of Georgia Office of the Attorney General (Atlanta, GA)

2017-present: Justice, Supreme Court of Georgia (Atlanta, GA)

Notable matters:

Justice Grant was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Governor Nathan Deal in January 2017.

As Solicitor General of the State of Georgia, Justice Grant served as the chief appellate lawyer and primary constitutional advisor to the Attorney General of Georgia. In that capacity, Justice Grant represented the State of Georgia in matters before the U.S. Supreme Court, various federal Circuit Courts of Appeal, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the Georgia Court of Appeals.

At Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Justice Grant’s practice including matters involving products liability, antitrust, class action defense, contracts, defamation, multi-district litigation, and constitutional law.

During Jutice Grant’s tenure as Solicitor General, Georgia joined states challenging the Affordable Care Act and the Clean Power Plan.

Professional Associations

Justice Grant currently serves on the Federalism & Separation of Powers Executive Committee of the Federalist Society and as a member of the Executive Board of the Atlanta Chapter of the Federalist Society.

Justice Grant is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and of the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Georgia.

Biographical Notes: Justice Grant is a Georgia native. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Fulton County. Justice Grant is married and has three children.