Who is Justice Patrick Wyrick?

by November 17, 2017 4:15 PM

Justice Patrick Wyrick is one of President Trump’s potential nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Age: 36

Current Position: Associate Justice, Oklahoma Supreme Court (Tulsa, OK)

Education:

B.A. University of Oklahoma (2004)

J.D., University of Oklahoma College of Law (2007)

Judicial Clerkships: Judge James H. Payne, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma (2007-2008)

Experience:

2008-2011: Associate, GableGotwals (Tulsa, OK)

2011-2017: Solicitor General, State of Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General (Tulsa, OK)

2017-present: Associate Justice, Oklahoma Supreme Court (Tulsa, OK)

Notable matters:

Governor Mary Fallin appointed Justice Wyrick to the Oklahoma Supreme Court in early 2017.

As Solicitor General for the State of Oklahoma, Justice Wyrick represented Oklahoma before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and other federal and state courts. He also authored legal opinions for then-Attorney General for the State of Oklahoma, Scott Pruitt, and other Oklahoma state officials.

Justice Wyrick successfully represented the State of Oklahoma before the U.S. Supreme Court in Glossip v. Gross (2015), which concerned the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol. The Court held that there was insufficient evidence that Oklahoma’s use of midazolam as the initial drug in its execution protocol entailed a substantial risk of severe pain in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

During Jutice Wyrick’s tenure as Solicitor General, Oklahoma joined states challenging the Affordable Care Act and the Clean Power Plan.

Professional Associations: Justice Wyrick has spoken at Federalist Society events about issues including Supreme Court litigation, the death penalty, and the Affordable Care Act.

Biorgraphical Notes: Justice Wyrick is a fourth generation Oklahoman and was born and raised in Atoka, Oklahoma. He is married and has three children.