Today President Trump has announced an expansion of his list of potential Supreme Court nominees for the next opening. It includes excellent federal and state court judges, including two that Trump himself nominated. All have strong records of a principled approach to judging and represent rising stars in the judiciary. Below are links to bios of the new members of the list.
President Trump Adds Names to List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees
Bench Memos
NRO’s home for judicial news and analysis.