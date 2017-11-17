President Trump Adds Names to List of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

Today President Trump has announced an expansion of his list of potential Supreme Court nominees for the next opening. It includes excellent federal and state court judges, including two that Trump himself nominated. All have strong records of a principled approach to judging and represent rising stars in the judiciary. Below are links to bios of the new members of the list.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Justice Britt Grant

Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Judge Kevin Newsom

Justice Patrick Wyrick