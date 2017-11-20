New York Events for Scalia Speaks

I’ll be in New York City and on Long Island for three events on Scalia Speaks in the week after Thanksgiving.
On Monday, November 27, at 6:00 p.m., I’ll speak to the Long Island lawyer chapter of the Federalist Society in Mineola. More info here.
On Tuesday, November 28, the Manhattan Institute will kindly host me for a noon event in New York City.
On Tuesday evening, at 6:00, I will speak to the New York City lawyers chapter of the Federalist Society. More info here.
I’m very much looking forward to all three events.