Not My Uncle

Sebastian Gorka was on CNN, contradicting that network’s portrayal of a White House in disarray. He pointed out that he works in the White House, and so ought to know. He also said, “The president is a steam locomotive that will not be stopped.”

What’s more, he blasted CNN. “Where are the Walter Cronkites of yesteryear?” he asked. This is notable in that we conservatives were always blasting “Uncle Walter” for his left-liberal bias. It was a staple of National Review!

WFB — who befriended almost everybody — went sailing with him now and then. “Verrry liberal,” he once said of Cronkite. You should have heard the semi-burr in “very.”

Anyway, the Gorka–CNN dust-up — which you can read about, and view, here — walked me down Memory Lane.