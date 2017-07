A friend writes,

Dear Jay, I’ve always appreciated your use of “ladies and gentlemen” when you do podcasts. Few people use that phrase anymore, probably out of political correctness. I hope you won’t be too influenced by our British friends.

Then he links to this article — which explains that they have removed “ladies and gentlemen” from Tube (subway) announcements. Because they would not want to offend anyone.

As they may or may not say in London, Ay, caramba.