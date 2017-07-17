Brexit, ‘No Deal’ and the Perturbation Multiplier

Britain’s prime minister is still claiming that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, nonsense wording of a type that has become something of a Theresa (“Brexit means Brexit”) May trademark.

In a piece on CapX today (on an old favorite, the Norway option for Brexit) I noted this:

Theresa May has repeatedly argued that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, a mantra that could — in indicating a willingness to walk away from the table — be defended as a negotiating tactic, but only if the EU is convinced that May is actually ill-informed enough to believe what she is saying. Unfortunately that could well be the case, but awkward reality cannot be wished away. No deal would be bad for the EU, but disastrous for Britain, triggering major economic (and probably not just economic) difficulties at home and, Tory ultra-Brexiteers please note, opening Number 10’s door to Jeremy Corbyn—or some equally sinister successor.

Supporters of ‘no deal’, which would be the hardest of hard Brexits, argue that it would not be so bad as all that: The UK could simply trade with the EU under WTO rules. That sounds pleasantly reassuring, but as EUReferendum’s Richard North demonstrates in this monograph (a PDF from 2016, but updated) the reality of the WTO option is nothing that anyone can contemplate with much pleasure.

In a more recent post, North cites work done by JP Morgan and the World Bank highlighting how destructive ‘no deal’ might be.

The World Bank:

In terms of value added trade, the decline ranges from 6 percent [with] the “Norway” scenario to 28 percent [if] no agreement.

Infallible? Of course not, and it should be noted that these declines are over time, nevertheless….

Over to Reuters:

Failure to reach a deal would be the worst outcome. Most UK exports would need to be checked before crossing the border. British lorry drivers might no longer be allowed on Europe’s motorways. And that’s just physical goods. More than a quarter of UK services exports to the EU would be lost, JPMorgan reckons.

Again, just another forecast, but still….

I was also intrigued by this comment by Dr. North:

In some respects, a walk-away Brexit will have effects similar to the 2011 Japanese earthquake, in terms of its disruption of supply chains and trade generally. Such major perturbations require businesses to undertake emergency mitigation, which tends to be expensive. Once in place, they will want to recoup costs and will be reluctant to repeat the exposure. On that basis, an intense short-term event can have effects in the medium- to long-term which are several magnitudes higher than simple projections would indicate. The point here is that manufacturers which switch suppliers to overcome short-term problems may be reluctant to return to their original suppliers, even when the original impediments have ceased to exist. Hence, the overall damage to UK suppliers could end up being a multiple of the short-term cost. This is known as the “perturbation multiplier” which has the potential to double or treble initial losses. And the problem is compounded by the fact that there no model on which forecasters can rely. This is a unique scenario, with political rather than economic drivers. These do not follow predictable paths.

Too pessimistic? Possibly, but I had never heard the term ‘perturbation multiplier’ before, and as I read those words I could not help thinking of some of those gloomy comments—chaos theory and all that— made by the character played by Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park….

Looking on the bright side, however, I see no chance at all that the WTO option will unleash carnivorous dinosaurs on a sometimes misty island just off the European mainland.

Meanwhile (via Reuters):