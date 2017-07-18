Collapse, Cont.

Not surprisingly, the repeal-only gambit looks dead with three defections from senate moderates. Here, by the way, is my column today, on GOP bad faith on Obamacare. I wrote it yesterday afternoon so it’s been overtaken-by-events at the same time it is quite apt:



It’s not just that Republicans have said for years that they would repeal Obamacare; they actually voted to do it. In December 2015, a bill passed the Senate that was more stringent than the version now struggling for GOP support. The 2015 bill only tried to repeal Obamacare (although it fell short of that goal), while the current bill attempts to repeal and replace, i.e., forge a Republican alternative.



Only two Republican senators voted against the 2015 repeal, Susan Collins of Maine, who is still a “no,” and Mark Kirk of Illinois, who is out of the Senate. Everyone else was on board, and celebrated a righteous blow against Obamacare. Winston Churchill said that nothing is so exhilarating as getting shot at without consequence. For Republicans, nothing was as exhilarating as repealing Obamacare without consequence.