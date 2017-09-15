Hillary Clinton’s Stupid Questions

Slate quotes her new book:

I look at the people at Trump’s rallies, cheering for his hateful rants, and I wonder: Where’s their empathy and understanding? Why are they allowed to close their hearts to the striving immigrant father and the grieving black mother, or the LGBT teenager who’s bullied at school and thinking of suicide? Why doesn’t the press write think pieces about Trump voters trying to understand why most Americans rejected their candidate? Why is the burden of opening our hearts only on half the country?

Nobody ever tells Trump supporters to change their attitudes!

There are simple reasons there are a lot of think pieces in the press about how Democrats should try to understand Trump voters (as I’ve written before). Most of those think pieces are written by liberals who wish Clinton had won the election and want to figure out how some of those Trump voters can be reached so that team liberal can avoid losing more elections. All of them are written by people in a milieu that feels that way. Also, to generalize, the political press understands Clinton voters pretty well but was shocked to discover another America that it doesn’t know and is larger than they thought. If Democrats controlled the White House, Congress, most governorships, and most state legislatures, then, yes, there would be fewer calls for them to reach out to people who don’t support them.

Why are people so intent on getting Democrats to listen to Trump voters, Mrs. Clinton? Because you lost.