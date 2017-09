Plus one article on Google Plus

My review of American Assassin, the new movie: Thumbs up.

Best part: During the climactic scene, we learn that the Navy has a ship called the U.S.S. Flynn. This is a hat tip to the late Vince Flynn, the author of the books upon which the movie is based.

Seven years ago, I podcasted with Flynn about American Assassin. And here’s my new recent podcast with Kyle Mills, the author of Enemy of the State, which continues the series that Flynn started.