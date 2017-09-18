Monday links

by debbywitt

Dr. Samuel Johnson (wiki) was born on this date in 1709: here’s a selection of his insults and Scotland-bashing comments.

The now-abandoned Russian town that was aiming nuclear missiles at America from just 125 miles away.

How to Get Breasts like Apples: Beauty Tips for the Early Modern Woman.

How the Frozen Lake Battle in Game of Thrones Was Filmed.

This Family Has Had Blue Skin For Centuries — Here’s Why.

The Mysterious Illinois Pre-Columbian Settlement of Cahokia.

