First Amendment Ignorance on Campus

A new survey finds that 44 percent of college students think the First Amendment doesn’t protect hate speech, while only 39 percent know that it does. College Republicans are only slightly more knowledgeable. A question this survey leaves unanswered: What do young people who aren’t in college think about this question? Another recent survey found that people without college degrees were more likely than people with them to believe that the government should be able to prevent people from making statements offensive to minority groups.