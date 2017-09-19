There’s No Use Waiting for the CBO

Republicans are catching flak for trying to rush through the Graham-Cassidy bill before getting a score from the Congressional Budget Office. But really, what’s to learn? We already know that any bill that abolishes the individual mandate, as Graham-Cassidy does, will be found (dubiously) to cause 15 million or so people to go without health insurance (and thereby to save the federal government some money). We don’t know how the states would respond to their newfound freedom to reallocate spending or seek regulatory relief–but we also know the CBO has no idea, either. Some of the complaints about the process Republicans have used in trying to legislate about health care are valid: It is absurd to hold a vote on a far-reaching piece of health-care legislation without so much as holding a hearing about it. But we’re not losing anything important because the CBO hasn’t weighed in.