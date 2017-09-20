The Pro-Life Stake in Graham-Cassidy

The editors of the Weekly Standard call attention to a portion of the bill that hasn’t drawn much of it:

[A]s important as defunding Planned Parenthood is for pro-life Americans, an even greater priority is cutting off Obamacare’s funding for insurance plans that cover elective abortions. The Graham-Cassidy plan just so happens to funnel the block grants through an existing health-care law to which the Hyde amendment—a measure banning federal funding of elective abortions—is permanently attached. While Congress could pass language defunding Planned Parenthood in the next fiscal year’s tax-reform reconciliation bill, the Graham-Cassidy plan is the only realistic way to stop Obamacare’s funding of elective abortion.

I agree with the Standard on the question of priorities, although I would of course like to keep federal funds from going to Planned Parenthood as well. Oregon recently adopted a law forcing all insurance policies to cover abortions; the Graham-Cassidy bill would make that law practically a dead letter, since such policies would not be eligible for block-grant funding.

(Regarding the claim that reining in Obamacare cannot possibly be described as “pro-life,” I recommend this and this, and maybe this.)