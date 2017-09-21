A Progressive Debate

George Packer writes:

There’s a lot to admire in Ta-Nehisi Coates’s new essay. . . . At its heart is the undeniable truth that racism remains fundamental in American politics.

It’s the overwhelming, the single cause that Coates finds for the phenomenon of Donald Trump. It’s a cause no one in America should ever bet against. . . .

At the heart of American politics there is racism. But it’s not alone—there’s also greed, and broken communities, and partisan hatred, and ignorance.