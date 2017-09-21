A Progressive Debate

by Ramesh Ponnuru

George Packer writes:

There’s a lot to admire in Ta-Nehisi Coates’s new essay. . . . At its heart is the undeniable truth that racism remains fundamental in American politics.

It’s the overwhelming, the single cause that Coates finds for the phenomenon of Donald Trump. It’s a cause no one in America should ever bet against. . . .

At the heart of American politics there is racism. But it’s not alone—there’s also greed, and broken communities, and partisan hatred, and ignorance.

Glad we cleared that up!

The Corner

The one and only.