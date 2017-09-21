The Lion of Berkeley

I have done a podcast — a Q&A — with Ben Shapiro, here. As you know, Ben is a conservative writer, speaker, controversialist, etc. (WFB sometimes referred to himself and others as “controversialists.”) Last week, Ben appeared at Berkeley, and the university had to spend $600,000 — more than half a mil — on security. Six hundred grand, for lil’ ol’ Ben! Anyway, he and I talk about this, and related matters. This podcast will give you a quick blast o’ Ben. Again, here.