Autumnal Essays

It’s the first day of fall, and that means the Fall 2017 issue of National Affairs is here.



Among the offerings this time are Mike Petrilli on a key dividing line in the school choice movement, Eli Lehrer and Catherine Moyer on how to get more men working, Yishai Schwartz on the case for corporate patriotism, Arthur Rizer on the imperative of jail reform, Seth Kaplan on how to understand social disintegration, Ramon Lopez on answering the alt-right, Ruth Wisse on campus anti-Semitism, Bradford Tuckfield on academia’s reality problem, Matthew Rose on the meaning of liberal education, Greg Weiner on Federalist 10 in the 21st century, and Adam White on Antonin Scalia’s philosophy of legal education.



