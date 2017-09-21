Oyez, Oyez: Get the Primo SCOTUS Preview

As has happened now for the past three years, National Review Institute and Pacific Legal Foundation will once again host an expert-led preview of the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court term: “The Consequential Cases in the Supreme Court’s 2017–18 Term” will take place on Friday, September 29, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the offices of Jones Day (300 New Jersey Avenue, NW, on the Senate side of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.).

NRI senior fellow Ramesh Ponnuru will moderate a panel including constitutional law heavyweights Michael A. Carvin, John P. Elwood, and Donald B. Verrilli Jr. They’ll review the major cases on the no-vacancies High Court’s docket (which include challenges to the Trump administration’s travel ban, gerrymandering, warrantless cell-phone tracking, Christian bakers’ First Amendment rights, and other high-profile cases with significant economic, environmental, and administrative-law implications). Did I mention that there will be food served? RSVP here.