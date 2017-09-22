What Do These Numbers Mean?

The above photograph, of an old warehouse in rapidly gentrifying Long Island City, in the New York borough of Queens, was taken yesterday evening from one of the city’s new commuter ferries. The ferries, which can hold about 150 passengers maximum and run every 25 minutes or so, won’t make a dent in the overcrowding on subways and buses — supposedly one of the main reasons for establishing them — but they give a very scenic ride and, with a fare of only $2.75, attract many economy-minded tourists.

Anyway, as the ferry approaches the L.I.C. dock, not far from the famous illuminated Pepsi-Cola sign dating back to 1940, passengers see the mysterious set of numbers in the photo above. Can you guess what they mean?

Your first clue is that the middle pair of digits decreases by one every day.

Your second clue is that we wouldn’t be surprised if Bill Kristol had a miniature version on his desk.

Got it?

That’s right, it’s a Trump countdown clock, showing the number of days (1,216) and hours (7) remaining until January 20, 2021, when Trump’s presidency, or at least his first term, will come to an end. Seems obvious in retrospect, doesn’t it?