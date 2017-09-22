Friday links

Plus one article on Google Plus

Watch this kid show his dad how to make Leonardo da Vinci’s self-supporting bridge.

How Nestlé Makes Billions Bottling Water It Pays Almost Nothing For.

The Physics of Wiffle Ball.

It’s the first day of Fall - autumnal equinox science, videos, poetry, music.

Fear ye the ducking stool, ye common scolds.

The book wheel: A rotating reading desk for 16th century, perfect for those “tormented by gout”.

ICYMI, Wednesday’s links are here, and include Alexander Graham Bell’s tetrahedral kites, the 1869 near-war between the United States and Britain, and Joshua Norton, Emperor of the United States.