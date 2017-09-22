The Liberty Files: The Kids Are Not Alright

In this week’s podcast, I speak with UCLA professor and Brookings senior fellow John Villasenor about his much-discussed survey demonstrating that a surprisingly high percentage of college students support censorship, with a shocking percentage even supporting violence to shut down “offensive” speech. We discuss the results, the reasons for the lack of support for free speech, and some potential remedies. It’s a sobering podcast, and neither side of the partisan divide covers itself with glory.

Give it a listen, and you can click here to subscribe on multiple platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, and TuneIn.