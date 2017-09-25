Time to Rip Up Your Terrible Towels

I don’t know anything about Mike Tomlin (although as an old Houston Oilers fan, I still have an anti-Steelers grudge), and perhaps he deserves the benefit of the doubt in trying to forge a unified team response to the #TakeTheKnee agitation this weekend. But he managed to work himself into the worst of all possible positions by implicitly criticizing a Bronze Star winner for leaving the locker room to pay respect to the flag that he and his comrades fought for. Alejandro Villanueva was part of a much more important, courageous, and honorable team than the Pittsburgh Steelers, and if Tomlin doesn’t understand why Villanueva, of all people, wants to honor our flag, the coach has lost all perspective, to say the least.