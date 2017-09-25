What Did Porn Have to do with Weiner’s Perversion?

Plus one article on Google Plus

I have never liked Anthony Weiner, but who can’t be moved by the prospect of his family destroyed and his son’s life forever impacted adversely by his yielding to perverse sexual obsessions?

Now that he has been sentenced to prison, and must register as a sex offender, the sordid story will probably go away.

But there is one aspect that I hope someone in the media will explore. What role did explicit and toxic pornography play in Weiner’s perversion?

I will bet a lot. So, why isn’t that question being explored? More broadly, why isn’t the role of porn in family destruction a bigger societal issue?

No, it isn’t just an issue for social conservatives!