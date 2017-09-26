On to the Next Unpopular Proposal?

Graham-Cassidy is looking pretty dead. Once again, a Republican health-care bill has gotten swamped in the public argument and is deeply unpopular. Per a CBS poll, “Only 20 percent of those polled said they approved of the Republican legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Obama.”

Many in the party are eager to move on to tax reform. It will be very hard for the GOP to do any worse than they have on health care, and I’d be surprised if the party doesn’t get some kind of tax cut. But it’s worth noting that Republicans have work to do on taxes.

From the Washington Post’s newsletter, Daily 202: