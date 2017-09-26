On to the Next Unpopular Proposal?

Graham-Cassidy is looking pretty dead. Once again, a Republican health-care bill has gotten swamped in the public argument and is deeply unpopular. Per a CBS poll, “Only 20 percent of those polled said they approved of the Republican legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Obama.”
Many in the party are eager to move on to tax reform. It will be very hard for the GOP to do any worse than they have on health care, and I’d be surprised if the party doesn’t get some kind of tax cut. But it’s worth noting that Republicans have work to do on taxes.
From the Washington Post’s newsletter, Daily 202:
– The new Post-ABC poll shows that Trump is starting in a hole. Before our pollsters asked about any specifics, respondents were asked generally to react to Trump’s tax plan “given what you’ve heard or read”: 28 percent support it, and 44 percent oppose it. The rest — 34 percent — have no opinion yet.
A majority of the country, 51 percent, thinks Trump’s plan will mainly help the wealthy. Just 10 percent think it will mainly help the middle class. A quarter of the country thinks the Trump tax plan will help both groups equally, and the rest are undecided.
There is also intensity against Trump: 15 percent said they support Trump’s plan strongly while 33 oppose it strongly. Only 60 percent of Republicans support the plan right now. Overall, 35 percent of all men support Trump on taxes but just 22 percent of women do.
When asked specifically whether income taxes paid by businesses should be reduced, the country is split about evenly: 45 percent support and 48 percent oppose corporate tax cuts.