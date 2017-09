Any and every Buckley enthusiast needs this splendid hardcover collection, a jamboree of wisdom “About the Uses and Abuses of Language, and About Vocabulary; About Usage, Style & Speaking; Fiction, Diction, Dictionaries; With Reviews and Interviews; a Lexicon; on Latin & Letters, Eloquence & Journalism; and more.” We’ve got 14 copies, in darned good shape, and like everything else we are hawking today, from Bill’s own private stash. You can have one for $30. Includes shipping. Order here.